Gov. Bevin Makes Permanent Tax Exemption for Breeders' Cup - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Gov. Bevin Makes Permanent Tax Exemption for Breeders' Cup

Posted: Updated:
Jefferson County, KY -

Governor Matt Bevin joined state legislators and thoroughbred horse racing officials at Louisville's iconic Churchill Downs today to sign House Bill 259.

The bill strengthens the commonwealth's bid to become a regular stop for the Breeders' Cup World Championships, which is a two-day, $30 million industry showcase. The bill makes permanent a tax exemption that was temporarily put in place ahead of the 2015 Breeders' Cup event at Lexington's Keeneland race course and had expired late last year.

Churchill Downs will host the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships on November second and third, marking the ninth time the historic track has hosted this event. 

The Breeders' Cup is expected to draw tens of thousands to Kentucky to see the world's top thoroughbred horses compete in the racing season's grand finale.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.