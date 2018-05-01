Kentucky Man Charged With Murder of Infant Son

A Kentucky man is accused of causing the death of his 3 month old son.

Twenty two year old Austin Haaff was charged with murder in the death of Collin Lee Haaff. News outlets cite a Daviess County Sheriff's Department arrest citation and dispatch report that says the case began April 20 when authorities responded to reports of a child not breathing. Reports say deputies performed CPR on Collin and noticed discoloration on his head, neck, shoulders and back.

Haaff reportedly told deputies Collin had been sick. Reports say that Haaff waited five minutes to call police when he noticed Collin wasn't breathing, and that Collin died of "Pediatric abusive head trauma," with injuries including fractured ribs.

Haaff is being held on a 100 thousand dollar bond.