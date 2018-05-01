Suspect Dies in Police Custody in Covington

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect died while being arrested early this morning.

Police say the incident began as a traffic stop in Covington where officers pulled over a car with multiple people inside. At some point, officers arrested 29-year-old Robert Ennis, who later died.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. But at one point, an officer told dispatchers over the radio, quote: "He shoved a bunch of white powder in his mouth, and he's choking on it." Police say investigators are currently reviewing body camera footage to determine what happened.

State police are also emphasizing that officers did not fire a weapon during the incident.