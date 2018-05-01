Suspect Dies in Police Custody in Covington - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Suspect Dies in Police Custody in Covington

Posted: Updated:
Covington, KY -

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect died while being arrested early this morning.

Police say the incident began as a traffic stop in Covington where officers pulled over a car with multiple people inside. At some point, officers arrested 29-year-old Robert Ennis, who later died. 

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. But at one point, an officer told dispatchers over the radio, quote: "He shoved a bunch of white powder in his mouth, and he's choking on it." Police say investigators are currently reviewing body camera footage to determine what happened. 

State police are also emphasizing that officers did not fire a weapon during the incident.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.