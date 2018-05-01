BGISD Announces Date for Groundbreaking on New High School

The Bowling Green Independent School District has announced a groundbreaking date for the new Bowling Green High School.

The groundbreaking will take place Monday, May 21st at 10:45 A.M. The ceremony signals the beginning of a complete rebuild of the district's only high school, which will occur over several years and two phases of construction. Phase one is expected to completed by early 2020 and will add approximately 90 thousand gross square feet to the school.

The two story structure will be built from the existing school, around the pool area toward Rockingham Lane.