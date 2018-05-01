KSP Post Three Welcomes New Commander

Kentucky State Police Post Three in Bowling Green is welcoming its new commander.

Captain Timothy Adams will take over the role from outgoing commander, John Clark, who has been appointed as major at the KSP headquarters in Frankfort. Captain Adams is a 14-year veteran with KSP and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He lives in Glasgow with his wife and two children.

The Bowling Green post serves Warren, Barren, Edmonson, Hart, Allen, Simpson, Logan and Butler Counties.

