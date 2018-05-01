Update on Credit Card Skimmers in Russellville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Update on Credit Card Skimmers in Russellville

Logan County, KY -

An update now on a story we told you about a couple weeks ago involving skimmers discovered at a Russellville gas station.

Tonight police are warning motorists that if you used pump number two or number four at the Circle K on North Main Street during the months of March and April, to cancel your credit card immediately. Those are the pumps the skimmers were discovered in. 

Authorities say  that even if your statement doesn't show any fraudulent activity, the crooks still have your card information and can sell it.  
 

