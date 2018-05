WKU has named its new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Terry Ballman will begin her tenure at WKU on August 1st. She comes from California State University, San Bernadino, where she served as the Dean of the College of Arts and Letters. According to University President Tim Caboni, Ballman brings with her a wide range of experience as an administrator and professor.

Dr. Ballman is taking over for David Lee, who is retiring.