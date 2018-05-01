Butler Co. Rabbit Tests Positive Potentially Fatal Disease to Humans, Animals

The gate is locked, and the signs are up at the United Beagle Gundog Federation in Butler County

The property is closed due to a case of tularemia.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife reports several dead rabbits were found at the gundog training facility and one came back positive for tularemia—a disease commonly affecting rabbits, hares, and rodents.

Several of the training dogs have shown symptoms, but neither them or any of the individuals across 20 states and Canada recently visiting the facility have come back positive for the disease at this time.

Tularemia can be fatal if not treated.

Part of the concern lies in some of the ways it can be transmitted, which is through ticks and deer flies, skin contact with infected animals, and inhalation of contaminated aerosols or agricultural dust.

The symptoms of tularemia can often resemble the flu or common virus.

The Kentucky Department of Health encourages all hunters or anyone who spends time outdoors in the area to alert their doctors immediately if they start to feel ill or get a fever.

