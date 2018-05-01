Tibetan Monks Visit Bowling Green for Sacred Arts Tour

The Warren County Public Library immersed some of the community in Tibetan culture.

That's through the Sacred Arts Tour to Commemorate the World Peace Sand Mandala Creation.

Five Monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery visited the Bob Kirby Branch Library for their Sacred Arts Tour.

Today was the opening ceremony for the five day event at noon.

During the opening ceremony, the monks chanted, prayed, sang, and wore special hats from their culture.

The ceremony was open to the public, and attendees were invited to stick around for the main event.

Which is the beginning stages of constructing a World Peace sand mandala.

This mandala expresses that all religions promote love and unity.

The Monks also visited to learn more about the United States and its economy, people and culture.

The Monks have until Saturday to construct the mandala, which is also the day for the closing ceremony.

That will take place at the Barren River Riverwalk, where the Monks will destroy and pour the mandala into the water.

This demonstrates World Peace flowing throughout the city of Bowling Green.

We spoke to one of the Monks on the tour.

He tells us the importance of their visit was to spread peace, positivity and to immerse the community in Tibetan culture.

You can watch the creation of the mandala Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7:00 PM.

The last day to watch is Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The closing ceremony will be this Saturday starting at 10:00 AM.