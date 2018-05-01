Sheriff's office investigates possible poisoning of K-9 Kane

Three Warren County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the suspicious death of the agency's only K-9.

The handler, Deputy Aaron Poynter, found the dog, Kane, distressed in its outdoor pen Friday night at Poynter's home in Warren County, Warren County Sheriff Jerry "Peanuts" Gaines said.

Poynter dashed to a local veterinary hospital with Kane but it was too late for his K-9 partner, a loss he is now mourning.

"He's not doing very well," Sgt. Curtis Hargett said of Poynter. Hargett is a former K-9 handler. "He's a young deputy. This is really, really hard on him."

Deputies believe the dog was poisoned based on initial veterinarian findings, Gaines said. The sheriff's office had a necropsy performed on the dog to learn Kane's official cause and manner of death.

The $13,000 German shepherd was three years old and had worked for the sheriff's office sniffing out drugs and tracking and apprehending people for a year and a half, Gaines said.

"He was a real good dog, a real good dog" Gaines said.

If the dog is determined to have been intentionally poisoned, the person or people responsible for the animal's death could be charged with a felony.

The sheriff's office will have Kane cremated and will hold a memorial service, Gaines said.