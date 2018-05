A Brownsville man is facing felony charges after a stolen gun is found in his possession. Brownsville police say they responded to reports of a stolen gun at Oak View Trailer Park.

35 year old, Brian Cox, a neighbor of the victim. Consented to a search of his residence and once inside, admitted the stolen weapon was in his bathroom.

Cox is currently in the Hart County Jail, facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.