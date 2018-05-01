Southwest Continues Repair On Damaged Plane

Repairs continue for the Southwest plane that was forced to make an emergency landing after it blew an engine. The plane arrived at an air field in Everett, Washington Monday. The Southwest flight was traveling from New York City to Dallas when one of the jet's engines failed, leading to an emergency landing in Philadelphia. One passenger died after a window broke and the suction pulled her partially out. The left engine, which was the one that exploded two weeks ago, has already been replaced. The aircraft has been released from the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation and was flown to the field where Boeing conducts major services. The jet is not back in service, according to Southwest.