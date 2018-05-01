Evansville Man Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

According to the Courier & Press, 34-year-old Joseph Lee Johnson was charged with nine counts of child molestation in the Vanderburgh Circuit Court. Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting the same child multiple times. According to the Evansville Police Department, the child was under the age of 14 when each sexual assault incident supposedly occurred. The court has ordered Johnson to not have any further contact with the alleged victim. His bond was set at $100,000 cash and he is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.