Local Shelter Reacts to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Today was the purrr-fect day to get out to your local animal shelter and adopt the newest four-legged friend fur your family.

Because today is national Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Every year, millions of animals find their ways into local shelters and humane societies just like the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.

Workers at the shelter hope that this kind of day brings greater awareness to the importance of adopting cats and dogs from local shelters rather than shopping from dealers or pet stores. Especially because summer is often the time of year when shelters take in the greatest amount of animals.

If you want to know more about the animals available at their shelter head to bgshelterpets.com for more info.