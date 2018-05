It seems a Cave City man mistook a police station for a bus stop or a taxi stand, and now he's under arrest.

According to the Cave City Police Department, 31-year-old Joshua McGavic went to the station early Sunday morning and demanded a ride. Police say, he then became irate. Officers quickly noticed McGavic was under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.