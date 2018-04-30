Alliant Technologies to Bring Jobs to Glasgow

More than two dozen new jobs are coming to a company in Glasgow.

Governor Matt Bevin's office announcing today that Alliant Technologies will invest nearly 1.19 million dollars in Glasgow to establish a 30-job electrical fabrication facility. Alliant Technologies is a software engineering company. The new operation will be located in 21 thousand square feet of an existing facility on Sorensen Drive in Glasgow. The factory will manufacture electrical and control panels.

Alliant's main headquarters is located in Louisville. UPS and Amazon are just two of the company's customers.