Case of Rabbit Fever found in Butler County

In Butler County, a scare involving a wild rabbit.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a captive, wild rabbit tested positive for, Tularemia. Tularemia is also known as rabbit fever. What's troubling about it, is the fact that it can be transmitted to humans and pets, and can be fatal if left untreated. People can become exposed after getting bit by a tick or handling an infected animal carcass.

Officials say they also discovered several dead rabbits in a 240 acre field on Millshed Road near Morgantown. That area has been closed off as a precaution.

The Fish and Wildlife Department, along with the CDC, are encouraging hunters and others who spend lots of time outdoors in Butler County, to take precautions, such as wearing insect repellent, and long sleeves and pants.