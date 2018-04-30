NAACP Hosts Meet and Greet with State and Local Government Candidates

Warren County and Bowling Green Residents can come out to State Street Baptist Church at 5:30-6:30pm tonight in downtown Bowling Green.

You can meet over 35 candidates that are running for state and local government positions in the primaries/ November elections.

The event is organized by the NAACP, Bowling Green Human Rights Commission, and the BLAC Organization.

"We want them to know they have to opportunity to know they have access to these individuals at any time.They may not be able to ask all the questions that they would like to tonight, but they should be able to get that information on how they can contact these candidates in the future before election time." says Alice Gatewood Waddell, one of the event's organizers.

This event gives you a chance to talk to the candidates one-on-one. It also gives you a chance to become informed on issues that really matter to you, your family, and your community.

"With this you can talk to the candidates you actually want to talk to. the ones that directly affect where you live and some of the things that affect you.So you can walk up to that candidate and ask them a question, hopefully get an answer from them, and at least let the candidate know who you are. So that way you will have an open dialogue with them whether they get elected or they don't." says Ryan Dearbone, one of the event's organizers.