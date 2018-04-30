McConnell Addresses Opioid Crisis And How It Affects Employers

U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says employers cite substance abuse as a major obstacle to hiring workers. At a news conference this morning, McConnell and others said a bill addressing the opioid epidemic could help with that.

It's called the comprehensive addiction recovery through effective employment and reentry, or CAREER act. It's aim is to create a pilot program focused on the states most devastated by substance abuse. The legislation encourages local businesses and treatment groups to form partnerships. McConnell said the bill expands housing block grants to encourage more transitional housing options for recovering addicts. The bill also gives states more flexibility to spend federal career services and training funds to support people transitioning from treatment to the workforce.

