Migrant Caravan Stopped at San Ysidro Port of Entry

A caravan of migrants from Central America is at the U.S. Mexico border trying to cross. But U.S. Officials say the San Diego port of entry is already full and there is no room for the group of nearly 200 people. Mireya Villarreal is just across the border in Tijuana, Mexico where rows of refugees camped out so they could be next in line to seek asylum.

Nearly 200 people lined up to approach the port. Mailygn Charlotte Prado is from Honduras and applying for protection because of daily violence in her country.

At one point, the group swelled to around 1,000 people as they made their way North from central America, through Mexico to Tijuana. The caravan is now down to around 200 people, many traveling with children. President Trump has warned they will not be allowed in the U.S.

Border patrol agents say several people associated with the caravan crossed into the U.S. illegally Saturday by climbing over a scrap metal border fence. For the people who are here and waiting, some are wearing white bands on their arms. Attorneys believe those are the cases that have the best chance of being granted asylum and should take priority.

Typically, migrants seeking asylum are held for a few days at the border and then turned over to immigration and customs officials. If they pass the initial screening for asylum they may be detained or released into the U.S. with ankle monitors.