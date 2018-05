An inmate who escaped from a Kentucky prison in a stolen Correction officer's car is back in custody. Kenneth Bolin, 44, was serving time on multiple counts of robbery. WKYT-TV cites a release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections Director of Communication, Lisa Lamb, that says Bolin overpowered an officer about 1:30 a.m. Monday. It says he then stole the officer's key and escaped the North point training center near Danville. He was arrested about 45 minutes later.