Kentucky Woman Charged in House Fire Death

State police in Kentucky have charged a woman in a house fire that left her 3-year-old nephew dead. 37-year-old Amanda Brock of Coldiron was being held on $100,000 bond Sunday at the Harlan County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment. Trooper Shane Jacobs says in a news release the fire broke out Saturday night at Brock's home. The statement says Brock's 11-year-old son was babysitting the 3-year-old while she went to watch go-cart races in Letcher County. The house caught on fire after she left and the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor's house for help. Firefighters later found the 3-year-old nephew dead inside the home.