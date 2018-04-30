Kentucky Woman Charged in House Fire Death - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Kentucky Woman Charged in House Fire Death

Posted: Updated:

State police in Kentucky have charged a woman in a house fire that left her 3-year-old nephew dead. 37-year-old Amanda Brock of Coldiron was being held on $100,000 bond Sunday at the Harlan County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment. Trooper Shane Jacobs says in a news release the fire broke out Saturday night at Brock's home. The statement says Brock's 11-year-old son was babysitting the 3-year-old while she went to watch go-cart races in Letcher County. The house caught on fire after she left and the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor's house for help. Firefighters later found the 3-year-old nephew dead inside the home.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.