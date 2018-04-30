Man Arrested in Connection to Car Fire Deaths - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

One Kentucky man has been taken into custody after allegedly committing an unspeakable act against two people, but the investigation continues to find if one other was involved. State police in Kentucky have charged a man in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found around a burned vehicle. Trooper Robert Purdy says in a news release that 40-year-old Bobby L. Hammonds of McKee was arrested Friday on two counts of murder. Hammonds is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney. Police are seeking a second suspect in the case. The bodies of 28-year-old Whitney Venable and 35-year-old Joey Marcum of McKee were found on December 28. The fire was out when authorities arrived. One body was found inside the vehicle while the other was outside. Both were burned beyond recognition.

