Nashville Tractor Trailer Accident

If you were driving in Nashville towards the end of last week you may have noticed heavy traffic. That's because a tractor trailer carrying an oversized load struck the I-40 East overpass from I-65 North on Friday. A truck operated by D&G Trucking & Equipment Sales from Kentucky was hauling a construction water truck through the area on Interstate 40. The crash happened shortly before noon Friday forcing officials to close the I-40 East overpass from the downtown Nashville area. The truck remained wedged under the overpass as officials tried to figure out how to remove it without doing more damage to the bridge. The Highway Patrol said the company did not have a permit to haul the load through downtown Nashville and wouldn't have been allowed through this portion of town.