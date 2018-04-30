We all know the importance of teaching the next generation the value of math and science. That's why a science fair was held in Bowling Green on Saturday to do just that and more. Circus Square Park was the site of the SKy Science Festival. Several vendors from around the area gathered to allow children to explore the wonders of science, technology and engineering. Ion Jones, the apparent sister of Indiana Jones even made an appearance, showing off her chemistry knowledge and giving demonstrations. The event also included dozens of investigation activities, games, and activity tables in a fun, festive atmosphere.