One Voice, One Cause Event

Bowling Green, KY -

Over the weekend, an event was held celebrating the survivors that are among us and there was no doubt this event brought big smiles to the many faces present through the joy of singing. The event was One Voice, One Cause, 'Singin For Survivors', hosted by Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green. Gospel singers from across South Central Kentucky joined together with one common goal: to celebrate the survivors. One local celebrity, Shi'ann Jones, former contestant on the Voice, participated in the fun.

