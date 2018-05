Today employees at the Louisville Slugger Factory are making pink bats for MLB players to use on Mother's Day.

This is the thirteenth season for the pinks bats in major league baseball games. Louisville Slugger and the MLB started the "Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer" initiative in 2006.

MLB players will autograph the bats, which will later be sold at auction on MLB.com.

Proceeds will go to MLB charities in support of the fight against breast cancer.