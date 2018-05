If you've ever wanted a fire engine to call your own, now's your chance.

Beginning Monday, the city of Bowling Green is auctioning off one of its older fire engines. The 1997 engine is being auctioned off on govdeals.com. The auction will begin online this Monday and conclude May 7th.

The opening price, just one thousand dollars. Last month, the city of Bowling Green's commission approved a 3.5 million dollar loan to purchase six new trucks.