Louisville Man Pleads Guilty to Murder and Other Charges

Jefferson County, KY -

A  man has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the death of Louisville police officer during a vehicle chase last year.

The plea agreement announced Friday calls for Wathaniel Woods to serve 35 years in prison on charges that also include assault, drug trafficking, driving under the influence and fleeing police.

Authorities say officers were pursuing Woods when his vehicle hit Officer Nick Rodman's cruiser, causing a fiery crash. Rodman died the next day.

Court records say police were chasing the car because it matched the description given to officers by a woman who said she had been assaulted.

Police say woods ran a red light and crashed into Rodman's vehicle as Rodman was attempting to join the chase.

