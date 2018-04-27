Man Charged with Rape in Radcliff, KY - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man Charged with Rape in Radcliff, KY

Posted: Updated:
Hardin County, KY -

A man who co-founded a local basketball program in Kentucky is accused of raping one of its teen players.


Forty-one-year-old Corvell Conley was arrested by Radcliff Police and charged with third-degree rape and sodomy. The News-Enterprise cites an arrest citation that says the assault happened Tuesday night when Conley drove the teen home from Kentucky future basketball practice.

A hospital medical report says the findings of a sexual assault nurse examiner align with the girl's accusation.

Conley is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.