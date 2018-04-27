Pres. Trump Approves Disaster Relief for Kentucky Flooding - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Pres. Trump Approves Disaster Relief for Kentucky Flooding

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says President Donald Trump has approved his request for a disaster declaration for 34 counties affected by flooding earlier this year. Two of those counties, are Butler and Metcalfe.

A statement from Bevin's office on Friday says the declaration will provide more than one-quarter of Kentucky's 120 counties with federal assistance to recover from the widespread storms in February and March.

The storms caused an estimated $24.7 million in damages statewide, with 75 percent of that damage inflicted on highways, bridges and local infrastructure. Four Kentucky residents died.

The release says the funding will go to help repair roads, bridges and infrastructure.

