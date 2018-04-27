Kentucky's First Lady to Visit Glasgow - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky's First Lady to Visit Glasgow

Barren County, KY -

Kentucky's first lady will make a stop in Glasgow tonight. 


Glenna Bevin will attend a dinner at the TJ Health Pavilion Community Center to recognize her youth leadership council and many young adults from the Glasgow-Barren County Boys and Girls Club. The council consists of young people representing different regions and backgrounds throughout the commonwealth. Those council members serve as a voice for the next generation. 


The dinner begins at seven o'clock, and the Glasgow-Barren Chapter of the Boys and Girls Club plans to broadcast the event live on Facebook.

