World's Largest Underground Swinging Bridge Coming to Hidden River Cave

Every year, 14,000 people come to tour Hidden River Cave in the middle of downtown Horse Cave.

With the addition of the worlds largest underground swinging bridge they hope to welcome even more guests in the future.

Officials at Hidden River Cave have worked hard over the past three decades to make the cave a desirable tourist destination for people of all ages.

"It's an impressive cave entrance. It's a cool location right downtown. I don't know of any other place where you can stand on main street and look into a cave entrance like this." says Dave Foster, the Executive Director of the American Cave Conservation.

During the 1980's the American Cave Conservation group came to the small community of Horse Cave to work with the city to restore Hidden River Cave. During that time the ten mile long cave system was badly polluted with sewage.

Foster tells us this has been his dream for the past 30-years.

"We think we got a great attraction now and what we think we will have once we get this development done is one of the best attractions in the state and in the nation." says Foster.

More walk ways and bridges will allow people to explore parts of the cave that haven't been seen since 1943, including one of the largest cave rooms in Kentucky.

"Yeah, I'd like to come back and see it. I've lived around here for 20, 30 years, so I'd like to come back and check it out. I think it'll be exciting for the community, the kids, and for the tourists that come in the area." says Eddie Saldana, visitor to the cave.

Foster hopes to eventually have up to 30,000 visitors per year at Hidden River Cave.

Construction crews started going into the cave on Thursday and the bridge is estimated to be completed in June.