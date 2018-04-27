Three Arrested and Facing Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges in W - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Three Arrested and Facing Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges in Warren County

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

Three Warren County residents are facing numerous drug and weapons charges. 

Acting on a tip, Warren County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Witt Road. Once inside, they found drugs, paraphernalia, multiple weapons and ammunition. Under arrest, 44-year-old Peter Strickland, 24-year-old Brandon Golden and 24-year-old Kaitlin Cooper. 

Strickland and Golden are facing drug and weapons charges, while Cooper is only facing drug charges. Investigators say more charges are expected.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.