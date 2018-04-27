Three Arrested and Facing Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges in Warren County

Three Warren County residents are facing numerous drug and weapons charges.

Acting on a tip, Warren County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Witt Road. Once inside, they found drugs, paraphernalia, multiple weapons and ammunition. Under arrest, 44-year-old Peter Strickland, 24-year-old Brandon Golden and 24-year-old Kaitlin Cooper.

Strickland and Golden are facing drug and weapons charges, while Cooper is only facing drug charges. Investigators say more charges are expected.

