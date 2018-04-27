WKU President Celebrated at Investiture Ceremony

Western Kentucky University celebrated President Timothy Caboni's first tenure on the hill today during the investiture ceremony.

The investiture ceremony is a tradition officially marking the beginning of a new presidency.

Nearly one year ago on July 1st, Dr. Timothy Caboni was named the 10th president of WKU.

Today, President Caboni not only shared what he's learned since taking office, but the strategic plan he has set for the future of the hill.

A plan that encompasses students graduating on time, staying enrolled in the university, creating new residence halls, centers, and collaboration areas to promote learning and success.

He told a crowd of over a hundred he hopes over the years they can build a truly innovative university across all campuses together; a university that has a voice in the higher education conversation happening across the nation and gives all students the same opportunities despite socioeconomic status and beyond.