WKU Celebrates President Caboni at Investiture Ceremony

WNKY News

WKU Celebrates President Caboni at Investiture Ceremony

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Western Kentucky University is celebrating President Timothy Caboni at his first Investiture Ceremony.

Usually taking place during the first year in office, the ceremonial tradition officially marks the beginning of a new presidency. University officials call it a celebration of the 10th president of WKU bringing the college towards a new vision, supporting strategic goals, and actions. The investiture ceremony will be held at WKU's Centennial mall at 2 p-m.

The University invites everyone to attend.

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

