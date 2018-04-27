WKU Celebrates President Caboni at Investiture Ceremony

Western Kentucky University is celebrating President Timothy Caboni at his first Investiture Ceremony.

Usually taking place during the first year in office, the ceremonial tradition officially marks the beginning of a new presidency. University officials call it a celebration of the 10th president of WKU bringing the college towards a new vision, supporting strategic goals, and actions. The investiture ceremony will be held at WKU's Centennial mall at 2 p-m.

The University invites everyone to attend.