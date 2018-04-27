Student Sentenced For School Shooting Threat

A Kentucky teen has been sentenced to five years in prison following a school shooting threat to his high school last fall. Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Markwell told The Gleaner on Tuesday that the case was difficult for the prosecution and defense as school officials spoke highly of 19-year-old Cameron J. Davis. Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree terroristic threatening in March. According to his arrest citation, he made the threat during class at Henderson County High School. He told police he had been joking, and that "it was stupid" to have done so. Markwell says authorities can't take a chance with such threats especially in today's climate. He also said it's unlikely that Davis would serve his full sentence and that he's eligible for shock probation.