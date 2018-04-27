WKU Hands Out "TOPSY" Awards

WKU held their first annual "TOPSY" Awards yesterday evening, highlighting their student athlete's efforts on and off the court and field. 20 awards were given out to a wide variety of athletes and teams. To the surprise of very few, the WKU Basketball team dominated the night, taking home a total of 5 awards. Taveion Hollingsworth took home Male Rookie of the Year and Best Male Record Breaking Performance. Justin Johnson took home the Mr. Hilltopper Award following a stellar season. The team as a whole won the Best Upset Award and Overall Team Performance. The volleyball team also had an impressive night, taking home four awards of their own. Congratulations to all of the athletes for another impressive season on the Hill.

Complete list of winners:

- Male community outreach award: Julien Lewis (football)

- Team community outreach award: football

- Female community outreach award: Sydney Engle (volleyball)

- Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ben Morrison (baseball); Nicholas Coffey (football)

- Female Scholar-athlete of the Year: Sarah Gorham (soccer)

- Men’s scholar team of the year: men’s golf

- Women’s scholar team of the year: women’s tennis

- Male rookie of the year: Taveion Hollingsworth (men's basketball)

- Female rookie of the year: Raneem Elgedawy (women's basketball)

- Best comeback award: track and field

- Best upset award: men’s basketball (win over Purdue)

- Best male record-breaking performance: Taveion Hollingsworth (men's basketball, freshman scoring record)

- Best female record-breaking performance: volleyball (4th straight C-USA championship)

- Overall team performance: men’s basketball

- Head coach of the year: Travis Hudson (volleyball)

- Support staff of the year: Duane Hall (strength and conditioning)

- Administrator of the year: Lisa Schneider (senior administrator)

- Mr. Hilltopper award: Justin Johnson (men's basketball)

- Ms. Hilltopper award: Jessica Lucas (volleyball)