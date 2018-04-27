Take Back The Night Event - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Take Back The Night Event

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Hundreds gathered in downtown Bowling Green last night to make sure their voices were heard loud and clear. As you know, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Take Back the Night is a walk that helps shed light on sexual assault victim's and their stories. The walk benefits Hope Harbor, a non-profit crisis counseling center in Bowling Green that helps victims of sexual assault, their families and friends. Hundreds of women, men and children walked through downtown Bowling Green to raise awareness. The walk began at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church and wrapped up at the A-Frame for a benefit concert.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.