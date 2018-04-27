Take Back The Night Event

Hundreds gathered in downtown Bowling Green last night to make sure their voices were heard loud and clear. As you know, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Take Back the Night is a walk that helps shed light on sexual assault victim's and their stories. The walk benefits Hope Harbor, a non-profit crisis counseling center in Bowling Green that helps victims of sexual assault, their families and friends. Hundreds of women, men and children walked through downtown Bowling Green to raise awareness. The walk began at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church and wrapped up at the A-Frame for a benefit concert.