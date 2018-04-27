North and South Korea Agree To End War

It was a step across the border that many people in Korea and around the world didn’t believe would ever take place.

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil. President Moon Jae-in warmly greeted him as the two Korean leaders kicked off a historic summit.

After planting a pine tree to symbolize peace, the men spoke privately on a footbridge for 30 minutes. They also met inside the 'Peace House' in the demilitarized zone. Afterwards, the South Korean President declared a new era of peace on the Korean peninsula.

The two Koreas agreed to officially end the Korean war by the end of the year, resume reunions of families separated during the conflict, and turn the demilitarized zone into what they call a "genuine peace zone." President Moon will visit North Korea for a second summit this fall.

The agreement in Korea helps pave the way for President Trump’s planned summit with Kim Jong Un.

The time and place for that meeting has not yet been set. On twitter this morning the President wrote, good things are happening but only time will tell. In another tweet he declared, Korean war to end.

But a retired South Korean general is expressing doubts about Kim's intentions.

Many south Koreans are also skeptical. Some residents fear their country will be deceived by the North.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday described the historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas as a "positive movement" towards the denuclearize of the Korean peninsula.