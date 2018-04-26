Permanent Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to be Dedicated in El - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Permanent Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to be Dedicated in Elizabethtown Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Hardin County, KY -

A permanent replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be dedicated this weekend at the Elizabethtown Nature Park in Central Kentucky.

The News-Enterprise reports crews were putting the finishing touches on the project this week in anticipation of the dedication on Saturday. Some of the final work includes putting a POW monument in place and having sod installed.

Hundreds of Vietnam veterans have been invited to the ceremony. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Heather French Henry will be the keynote speaker.

The $600,000 project is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and is located near the Hardin County Veterans Tribute.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.