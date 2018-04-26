Permanent Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to be Dedicated in Elizabethtown Saturday

A permanent replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be dedicated this weekend at the Elizabethtown Nature Park in Central Kentucky.

The News-Enterprise reports crews were putting the finishing touches on the project this week in anticipation of the dedication on Saturday. Some of the final work includes putting a POW monument in place and having sod installed.

Hundreds of Vietnam veterans have been invited to the ceremony. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Heather French Henry will be the keynote speaker.

The $600,000 project is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and is located near the Hardin County Veterans Tribute.