Kentucky Teenager Walks Out of School with Unknown Person, Now Missing

Berea, KY -

Authorities say a Kentucky teenager who walked out of school and left with an unknown person messaged a friend to call police.

Police say 15-year-old Amber Renae Wagers left Berea Community School and drove off with someone investigators believe she met through social media. Police say she later messaged a friend saying she was possibly being taken to Ohio, and police needed to be called.

 Police determined Wagers left on her own free will, and there's no threat to the school or its students.

Investigators are trying to access Wagers's social media accounts. She's listed as a missing person. An Amber Alert hasn't been issued.
 

