Car Crashes into Home Outside of Louisville

A home is badly damaged when a driver being chased by police crashed into it.

The Millersburg Police Chief says he was trying to pull the car over for expired tags. When two passengers hopped out of the backseat and the car sped off. The police chief says he later learned while he was telling the passengers to stay in the car the driver was pointing a gun at them telling them to get out.

Minutes later the car was found on fire, after it crashed into a home on Winchester Road. The suspect slammed into a cement wall and sent a telephone pole into the home. The homeowner says her son's room is at the front of the house, and he had just crawled in to her bed before the crash.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.