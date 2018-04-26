KSP Hosting Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

Kentucky State Police are teaming with federal drug enforcement officials to urge people to remove potentially dangerous medicines from their homes and dispose of them safely.

State Police say collection activities are planned across Kentucky on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. KSP says collection activities will take place at 16 locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. One of those locations is the KSP post in Bowling Green.

Participants may dispose of unused medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and putting it directly into the disposal box. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted. Liquid products such as cough syrup should remain sealed in original containers.

According to a 2015 national survey, more than six million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs.