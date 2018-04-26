Security Footage Released from Firearm Theft in Bowling Green

Police in Bowling Green are still searching for the man that stole multiple firearms from Dunham's sporting goods at Greenwood Mall, and tonight, we're getting our first look at the store's surveillance footage.

On April 14th, a man inquired about a gun in the display case at Dunham's. Employees told police the man put on two batting gloves and carried a sports bag to the gun case and smashed the glass. The suspect placed several handguns in the bag and ran from the store.

The ATF still has a four thousand dollar reward available for anyone who has information that can lead to the man's arrest. If you have information, you're asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 781-clue.