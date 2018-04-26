Michelin NCM Bash Kicks Off at National Corvette Museum

Bowling Green is known for housing some of the fastest and coolest Corvette cars.

Well today, one local attraction revealed something special through an annual event.

That's where Corvette fans got an up-close and personal look at various models of Corvettes.

But they also got a first-ever look at two versions of next year's Corvette.

At the National Corvette Museum, several Kentuckians brought their pride and joy Corvettes to showcase at the Michelin NCM Bash.

All day today and tomorrow, attendees get to see various models of polished Corvettes.

But the hype was for the two new Corvettes.

The NCM Bash, sponsored by Michelin, revealed the 2019 Corvette Stingray and also the Zr1.

Just like in the past, there were GM Engineers and Designers on hand to answer questions and explain the Corvettes.

There were even high school students present who built an entire chassis and Corvette from the ground up.

We spoke to one of those talented high school students, Dalton Finn, who is a junior at Warren Central High School.

Finn is involved in the automotive classes at the Warren County Area Technology Center.

He tells us being able to showcase his work at such a major event like the NCM Bash is something to be proud of.

If you have time today, head out to the national corvette museum to see the new 2019 corvette stingray and zr1.

I can assure you, you won't be disappointed.

Corvette fan or not.

If you would like more information on this two-day event, you can visit the National Corvette Museum's event page here.