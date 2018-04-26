Two Caught with Counterfeit Money in Cave City

Two people were arrested in Cave City on Tuesday night after they were suspected of trying to pass counterfeit money at the Water Mill restaurant.

Cave City Police arrived and arrested 24 year old, Brandi Kersey of Horse Cave and 27 year old, Brandon Ragland of Bowling Green.

Police say Kersey became belligerent when the officer started to place her under arrest. Kersey was arrested on multiple charges including criminal possession of forged instrument second degree. Ragland was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and arrested on multiple charges. Both Ragland and Kersey have more charges pending.

They were taken to the Barren County Jail.

