Debate in Washington That Could Protect Mueller

At the center of the debate today among the Senate Judiciary Committee is a bill that would help protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job, a bi-partisan effort to halt the undue firing of special counsels, including Mueller.

Mr. Trump has increased his attacks on the special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, repeatedly calling it a witch hunt.

The bill makes sure special counsel investigators are free to independently do their work. It also delays any firing of a special counsel investigator for 10 days while the decision is appealed to a panel of judges.

An amendment that's being considered would require the special counsel to notify Congress if the special counsel's investigation expands, or changes. Some senators see that as a deal breaker.

Even if the bill clears the committee, it faces an uncertain future. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell has vowed not to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.