Officer Involved Shooting at Bar in Erlanger

It started around 8 p.m. last night at Peecox Bar and Grill off Donaldson Highway, and it ended at the Econo lodge next door. Officers responded to Peecox for a possible location of a person wanted for a felony warrant.

Police walked into the bar, and the wanted person ran out the back door into the hotel parking lot. The Kentucky State Police haven't said what happened in the parking lot, but did say Erlanger police were put into a position where they had to fire their weapon.

The KSP says the person who was shot was flown to the UC medical center in critical condition. Two Erlanger officers and a K-9 unit were involved in the shooting. None of them were hurt.