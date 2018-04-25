Bowling Green Child Advocacy Center Holds Forum on Online Safety

The Child Advocacy Center in Bowling Green held a lunch and learning session to teach parents how to keep their kids safe online.

A speaker from Millstone Labs came to talk to around 50 parents about which apps they should be monitoring, signs of cyberbullying and tips on how to protect children from child predators.

The director of the Child Advocacy Center says it's so important to have these sessions because there are so many dangers that children face online now, that most parents are simply unaware of.

The Child Advocacy center helps children who have suffered sexual abuse by providing them a safe location to pursue justice and receive treatment.